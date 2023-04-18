Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

