XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $707,600.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,623.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $78.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

