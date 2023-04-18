Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,817 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 47,117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Yelp by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 242,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 193,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Yelp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 180,225 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,593.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,593.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,726 shares of company stock worth $5,757,926. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.