YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives $7.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,328,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 263,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

