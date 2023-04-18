Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $115,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 25.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 638,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.