Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $752,768.37 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.7 %
ZM stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $124.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.
Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.