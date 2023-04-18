Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $752,768.37 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

ZM stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $124.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.