Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,829 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

