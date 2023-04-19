10,407 Shares in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

SVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

