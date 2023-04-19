10,500 Shares in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. BioVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $294.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

