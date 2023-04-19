1,175 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $260.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

