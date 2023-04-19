11,762 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

KD opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

