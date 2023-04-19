134,900 Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

QUAD opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.73. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

