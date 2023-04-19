1,709 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

