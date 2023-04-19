207,209 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of The Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 56,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

