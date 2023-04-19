2,224 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

