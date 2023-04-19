28,735 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.7 %

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $142.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

