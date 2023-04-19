54,526 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Confluent
In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $6,079,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Confluent Stock Up 1.7 %
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.
Confluent Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
