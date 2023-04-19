AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $39,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 9.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 1,257.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 508,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

