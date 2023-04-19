AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,506,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,375,000 after acquiring an additional 111,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 237,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,153,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE:ASIX opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,320. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.