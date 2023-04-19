AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

