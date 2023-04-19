Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 124.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 834 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.4 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

