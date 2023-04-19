Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. 2,878,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 5,635,240 shares.The stock last traded at $8.23 and had previously closed at $8.50.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.50%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

