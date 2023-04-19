Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,539,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 191,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,879,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.8% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 220,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

