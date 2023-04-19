Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Lowered to $138.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average of $127.70. Allstate has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

