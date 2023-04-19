Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -381.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $158.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

