Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $351,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $992,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALTR. Loop Capital raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,861 shares of the software’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,445.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,801 shares of the software’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,045 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.