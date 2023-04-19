Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $351,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $992,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.48, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $72.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on ALTR. Loop Capital raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,861 shares of the software’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,445.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,801 shares of the software’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,045 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the software’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
