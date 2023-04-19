Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Natixis bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 85,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.