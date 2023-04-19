Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is GFS Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
