Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,448,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,458 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $158.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -381.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

