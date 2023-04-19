Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,448,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,458 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %
AMZN stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $158.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -381.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
