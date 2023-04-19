Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

