Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,659 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 25.4% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -381.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $158.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.