Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,692,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $80,037.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $136,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

