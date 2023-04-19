Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $141.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $82.71 and last traded at $81.90, with a volume of 33251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,692,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $101,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,692,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,484 shares of company stock worth $5,424,410. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

