Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.68% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

