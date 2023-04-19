Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.04. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ardelyx shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 1,124,272 shares changing hands.

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,115. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 45.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.18.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

