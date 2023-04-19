Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.04. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ardelyx shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 1,124,272 shares changing hands.
ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Insider Activity at Ardelyx
In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $74,115. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx
Ardelyx Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.18.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
Recommended Stories
