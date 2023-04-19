Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,384 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,136 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 6.8 %

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $440.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 1,800.90%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.