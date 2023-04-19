Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $206.62 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $206.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

