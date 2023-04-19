Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,684,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,638,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

AAWW opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.