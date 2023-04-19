Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.50.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
