Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

Featured Stories

