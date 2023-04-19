Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

