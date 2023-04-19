Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2023 guidance at $8.06-$8.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADP opened at $217.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.48 and a 200 day moving average of $234.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
