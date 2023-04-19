Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 15,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

