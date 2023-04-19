Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.