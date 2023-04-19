AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 72.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $173.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

