Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.