Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ADXS opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.45.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (ADXS)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.