Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 180.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.20.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

