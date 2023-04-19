Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Balchem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.24). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

