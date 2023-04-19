Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 26,702,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 55,777,727 shares.The stock last traded at $30.22 and had previously closed at $30.37.

The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 115,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

