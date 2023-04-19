Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BSET opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.