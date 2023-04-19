Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of BSET opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.
