Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 529 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 151,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 684,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -381.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

